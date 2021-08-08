COVID-19 in Sask.: 81 new cases reported, no new deaths

A health-care worker dispenses Moderna vaccine from a vial. (Robert Short/CBC - image credit)

The province reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in Saskatchewan on Sunday.

There have now been 50,558 total confirmed cases in the province, and 656 are considered active, according to the province's online dashboard.

The most active cases are in the Saskatoon (155), far northwest (97) and southeast (80) regions.

The seven day average of daily new cases is 67, compared to 62 on Saturday and 54 from a week ago.

The new cases reported Sunday are in the following zones:

Far northwest: 5

Far north central: 6

Northwest: 4

North central: 7

North east: 3

Saskatoon: 24

Central east: 4

Regina: 5

Southwest: 3

South central: 2

South east: 13

Five new cases have pending residence information, while one new case with pending residence information was each assigned to the far northwest and far northeast zones.

A total of 56 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 11 people in intensive care. On Saturday 60 people were in hospital with 12 in intensive care.

The province also reported 2,542 additional vaccinations have been administered, meaning 666,051 people in Saskatchewan are now fully vaccinated.

Starting Sunday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority is changing its vaccine strategy to focus on walk-in and pop-up clinics at public venues in the province. Vaccines will also still be available at some pharmacies by appointment.