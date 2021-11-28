COVID-19 in Sask.: 52 new cases and 4 more deaths reported Sunday

Health-care workers have so far administered a total of 12,708 vaccine doses to children under the age of 12. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada - image credit)

The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to drop in Saskatchewan, but the province announced four more deaths from the illness on Sunday.

Three of the people with COVID-19 who died were in the 60-79 age group and one person was aged 40-59.

Over the last two days, the government reported a total of nine COVID-19 related deaths, according to the province's dashboard.

Since the start of the pandemic, 925 people with COVID-19 have died in Saskatchewan.

There were 52 new cases of the disease reported on the province's online dashboard on Sunday — 21 fewer than were reported on Saturday.

This is the lowest reported number of new cases since Aug. 5, 2021, when the province's online dashboard announced 47 new daily cases.

More than one-third of the new cases (34.6 per cent) were in children under the age of 12, according to the dashboard.

Of the new cases among people age 12 and older, 41.2 per cent were in fully vaccinated people.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan has declined throughout the weekend, from 940 reported on Saturday to 898 on Sunday.

The last time the number of known active cases was below 900 was on Aug. 13, 2021, when there were 893 active cases.

The Saskatoon health zone continues to have the highest number of known active cases (161), followed by the southeastern zone (149) and the central east region (134).

The new cases reported Sunday were in the following health zones:

Northwest: four.

North central: five.

Saskatoon: 11.

Central east: 6.

Regina: 9.

South central: four.

Southeast: 10.

Residence information is pending for three new cases.

The seven-day average of daily new cases was 80 on Saturday, or 6.7 per 100,000 people.

Tests down, vaccination up

There are 129 people with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan hospitals in the province as of Sunday, including 36 in intensive care units in the province.

According to the dashboard, 68.2 per cent of the 129 patients were not fully vaccinated.

There are also five Saskatchewan residents receiving ICU care out of province, according to the province's dashboard. Since Saturday's update, one Saskatchewan patient has been repatriated.

New test numbers were down for the third day in a row, according to Sunday's update.

Health care workers administered 1,354 new COVID-19 tests, 465 fewer than reported the day before.

A total of 5,197 more people have received a COVID-19 shot, 985 fewer than reported Saturday.

According to Sunday's update, 4,307 people got a first shot and 890 received their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, health-care workers have administered 12,708 doses to children in the five to 11 age group, according to the province's dashboard.

To date, 834,685 people across Saskatchewan have been fully immunized against COVID-19.