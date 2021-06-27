COVID-19 in Sask.: 48 new cases reported Sunday, but no deaths

COVID-19 vaccination numbers in Saskatchewan rose by more than 22,000 on Sunday. (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Reuters - image credit)

Saskatchewan reported fewer than 50 new cases of COVID on Sunday, with no deaths recorded.

As of Sunday, when 48 new cases were reported, there were 549 active cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

The provinces's seven-day average of new cases is now at 48, or 3.9 new cases per 100,000 people.

Seventy-six people were receiving inpatient care and one person was in intensive care because of COVID-19 as of Sunday's update.

As of Saturday, there were 12,109 variants of concern, which are believed to be highly contagious, identified in Saskatchewan.

The variants of concern totals were reported as follows:

Far northwest, 310.

Far north central, 1.

Far northeast, 85.

Northwest, 804.

North central, 628.

Northeast, 79.

Saskatoon, 2,107.

Central west, 146.

Central east, 648.

Regina, 4,794.

Southwest, 399.

South central, 887.

Southeast, 1,139.

As of Sunday 82 screened variants of concern were pending residence information.

There were another 22,308 doses of COVID-19 vaccine injections reported in Sunday's update, which brought Saskatchewan's vaccination total to 1,115,288.

The update says 80 per cent of those over age 40 had a first dose; 75 per cent of those over 30 had a first dose of vaccine; 71 per cent of those over 18 had a first dose of vaccine and 70 per cent of those over 12 had a first dose of vaccine.