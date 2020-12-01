COVID-19 in Sask: 4 more deaths, 181 new cases on Tuesday

Saskatchewan reported four more deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday. The province had 14 deaths related to the virus from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1 — an average of two deaths a day.

Three of the residents reported dead Tuesday were from Saskatoon and one was from the south zone. Three people were in the 80 and up age category and one was in the 60 to 79 age category.

The province also reported 181 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to date to 8,745 cases. Of the total reported cases, 3,819 are considered active.

Twelve of the new cases are located in the far north west, 15 are in the far north east, 10 are in the north west, eight are in the north central, one is in the north east, 41 are in the Saskatoon area, three are in the central west, two are in the central east, 67 are in the Regina area, five are in the south west, four are in the south central and seven are in the south east.

Six of the new cases have pending locations.

CBC News

The seven-day average of daily new cases for Sask. is 264 — 21.8 new cases per 100,000 population.

A total of 4,875 known cases have recovered to date, with 237 of them reported Tuesday,

There are currently 121 people in hospital for the virus in the province, 97 on whom are receiving inpatient care. One is in the far north west, seven are in the north west, seven are in the north central, one is in the north east, 33 are in the Saskatoon area, one is in the central east, 26 are in the Regina area, three are in the south west, one in the south central and 17 are in the south east.

Twenty-four people are currently in intensive care, with four in the north central, 13 in the Saskatoon zone and seven in the Regina zone.

A total of 2,431 COVID-19 tests were processed in the province on Monday.