COVID-19 in Sask: 4 new cases, five more recoveries on Saturday

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Saskatchewan on Saturday.

Two of the cases are in the South West region and two are in the Saskatoon zone.

Five more people have recovered, bringing the active number of cases down to 43.people.

The province has had a total of 1,615 reported cases with 1,548 people having recovered. Three people are in hospital — one person is receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon, and two people are in intensive care in Saskatoon. Of the 43 active cases, 18 are in communal living settings.

Broken down by age, 267 cases involve people 19 years of age and under; 519 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 494 are in the 40-59 age range; 277 are in the 60-79 age range; and 58 are in the 80-plus range.

To date, there have been 24 known deaths related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

On Friday, 1,658 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan. So far, 137,991 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in the province.