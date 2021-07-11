COVID-19 in Sask.: 19 new cases, 1 death reported Sunday

Another 8,904 second doses of COVID-19 vaccine were distributed as of Sunday's update. (Hau Dinh/The Associated Press - image credit)

Saskatchewan's COVID-19 update showed there were 19 new cases of the virus in the province as of Sunday.

There are currently 399 active cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

The updated numbers showed one person died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the province's death total to 573 since the pandemic began.

The new cases were reported as follows:

Far northwest, two.

Far north central, one.

Far northeast, five.

North central, one.

Saskatoon, four.

Central east, one.

Regina, three.

Southeast, one.

One new case was pending residence information. One case pending residence information was assigned to the northwest zone's June 26 total and another case was added to the Saskatoon zone's July 1 total.

As of Sunday, one case was deemed to be a resident tested positive out of province and was added to the southeast zone's total for July 8.

As of July 11th, a total of 54 individuals are hospitalized, including 48 inpatient hospitalizations and six ICU hospitalizations.

Sunday's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases sat at 43, or 3.5 per 100,000 people.

The update said 863 COVID-19 tests were conducted Saturday.

An additional 1,416 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine were distributed as of Sunday's release, bringing the provincial total there to 740,747. Another 8,904 second doses were distributed, bringing the province's fully-vaccinated total to 558,441.