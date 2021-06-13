COVID-19 in Sask.: 1% away from final step of reopening plan; 65 new cases

Almost 15,000 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada - image credit)

The province reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in Saskatchewan to 47,941.

There are currently 809 cases that are considered active, and no new deaths were reported.

One month ago today, there were 223 new cases, five new deaths, and 2,032 active cases.

There are 95 people in hospital, with 20 people in intensive care — up three from yesterday.

The new cases Sunday are in the following zones:

Far North West, 4.

Far North East, 1.

North West, 4.

North Central 4.

Saskatoon, 14.

Regina, 11.

South West, 4.

South Central, 14.

South East, 9.

As of June 12, 11,704 variants of concern have been identified by screening in the province. The majority of these cases — 4,737 — are in the Regina area.

Step three of reopening

The third and final step of the province's reopening plan is within close range.

Another one per cent of adults in Saskatchewan need their first COVID-19 shot in order for the province to begin step three of the Reopening Roadmap on July 11.

Almost 15,000 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered to 893,514.

Sixty-nine per cent of those 18 and up and 67 per cent of those 12 and up have now received their first dose.

Second doses

On Monday, June 14 residents aged 50 or over will be eligible to receive their second dose. In Northern Saskatchewan, all residents 18 and over are already eligible to receive their second dose.

Starting on June 24 all residents 12 and over will become eligible to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), vaccinations will be provided based on manufacturer interval.

For Moderna, this is 28 days after the first dose, and for Pfizer, 21 days after. Residents may receive their second dose up to four months following the first, but it is recommended that they receive their second dose as soon as they are eligible.

To find out where you can access your first or second COVID-19 vaccine dose, visit the SHA website.