Supermarkets try to calm food shortage fears amid border chaos

Retailers have played down fears of food shortages after France shut its borders to UK hauliers for 48 hours due to the UK's new coronavirus variant.

But they warned of "serious disruption" if the blockade is prolonged.

Sainsbury's warned it could face "gaps" in some of its fresh food supplies within days if the UK and France failed to resolve the issue.

France's transport minister has said measures to "ensure that movement from the UK can resume" are close.

The Channel is a vital trade route, with about 10,000 lorries a day travelling between Dover and Calais in peak periods such as Christmas, largely bringing in the freshest produce.

The risk is European hauliers will avoid the UK for fear of getting stranded in the country.

'Poses difficulties'

The head of the Food and Drink Federation (FDF), Ian Wright, said the border closure had the "potential to cause serious disruption to UK Christmas fresh food supplies - and exports of UK food and drink".

Andrew Opie, director of food & sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, said retailers had stocked up well ahead of Christmas.

But he added: "The closure of France to UK traffic, including accompanied freight poses difficulties for UK capacity to import and export key goods during the busy Christmas period.

"While goods can enter from France, few haulage firms will be willing to send trucks and drivers across to the UK without a guarantee they can return to the EU in a timely manner."

A Sainsbury's spokesman said all of its Christmas lunch products were "already in the country and we have plenty of these".

"We are also sourcing everything we can from the UK and looking into alternative transport for product sourced from Europe," he said.

There have been large queues of traffic outside the Port of Dover

But he added: "If nothing changes, we will start to see gaps over the coming days on lettuce, some salad leaves, cauliflowers, broccoli and citrus fruit - all of which are imported from the Continent at this time of year."

Currently freight lorries cannot enter France, but trucks coming in the opposite direction are still allowed.

Unaccompanied freight, such as containers or lorry trailers on their own, can still be transported from the UK to France.

On Sunday, the Port of Dover said it was closed to traffic leaving the UK "until further notice" due to the border restrictions.

UK ministers will discuss the French ban at a Cobra emergency committee on Monday after urging the public and hauliers not to travel to ports in Kent such as Dover.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said most cross-Channel trade would be unaffected by the ban and that he and his French counterpart were working to resolve the blockade.

However, he said that any disruption would "hang on how long these things go on".

"The shops are well stocked. So in the short term, for the next 48 hours or so, this is not an issue in terms of supply but we're very very keen to get it resolved," he told the BBC's Today programme.

On Thursday morning, France's Mr Djebbari tweeted: "In the next few hours, at European level, we're going to establish a solid health protocol to ensure that movement from the UK can resume.

"Our priority: to protect our nationals and our fellow citizens."

Kent Police have mobilised Operation Stack - a system to park lorries on the M20 motorway in Kent- to handle the build-up of traffic caused by the disruption.

The Department for Transport has also said that Manston Airport in Kent is being readied to take up to 4,000 lorries to ease congestion in the county.

Richard Burnett, head of the Road Haulage Association, told the BBC's Today programme that consumers should not "worry about panic buying at this point in time".

He also said retailers would be doing all they could to ensure their fresh food supplies.

"The retailers will absolutely be assessing their inbound flows this morning and understanding whether or not those flows are on their way into the retail distribution centres around the country and I'm sure there will be further reassurance given today that those things are in control."

No impact on vaccines

Another freight industry lobby group, Logistics UK, said it was concerned about the welfare of drivers going from the UK to France, and said they should have access to regular testing.

It appealed for calm from shoppers, and said it was "maintaining close contact with UK government to ensure that supplies of fresh produce are available throughout Christmas and the new year".

The government does not think the restrictions will affect the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines to the UK, the transport secretary has told the BBC.

Mr Shapps also refused to delay the end of the Brexit transition process, following calls from Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to extend it as the UK dealt with the new coronavirus variant.

Mr Shapps said the date had been known about for a "long time" and changing it would "add fuel to the fire".

"The important thing is that businesses continue to prepare, that individuals are prepared," he said.

However, Labour's Rachel Reeves, shadow minister for the Cabinet Office, called the latest developments "deeply worrying".

"The country needs to hear credible plans and reassurance that essential supplies will be safeguarded, including our NHS, supermarkets and manufacturers with crucial supply chains," she said.

The current transition period is due to expire at the end of the year and the EU and UK are still negotiating a trade deal.

Without it both sides will have to collect expensive tariffs that the Office for Budget Responsibility says could harm the UK's economy.