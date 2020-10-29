COVID-19 restrictions limit Remembrance Day experience, cut into poppy sales

Stuart Johns served in a tank crew in Europe during the Second World War. The 95 year-old won't be able to attend this year's Remembrance Day services downtown because he doesn't want to catch COVID-19.

Instead, he'll watch it on television like most others this year. Only certain dignitaries and individuals representing organizations laying wreaths will be allowed to attend the services at the cenotaph to limit the spread of the virus.

"It was disappointing when I read in the paper that they're only going to have what you guys call a virtual thing," said Johns, who last year attended the ceremonies with several family members.

One of his three daughters, Nancy Johns-Root, says at least 15 family members have gone with him and he enjoys the attention.

"And he likes that he calls us his grenadiers and he likes to be down there and he likes those kids that are always down there and they always pay attention to him and all the veterans," said Johns-Root.

"I certainly appreciate all those important people getting up, telling us what great heroes we were and all that kind of stuff," said Johns.

And this isn't the first thing COVID-19 has put a damper on for Johns. He was supposed to be part of the Canadian delegation to the Netherlands in May to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Holland. It was cancelled.

He also would have liked to meet the family of a war buddy he got in touch with last year, but travel restrictions scrapped that plan too.

75th anniversary for end of WWII

Not being at the cenotaph this year is particularly disappointing because it marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

"This is the last big one. The 75th," said Johns-Root.

Organizer Paul Lauzon, the president of the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee, said people watching on television will see the usual ceremonies with the trumpet playing last post and the cannon signaling the end of the moment of silence.

Even military units such the Essex and Kent Scottish Regiment won't be present. However, Lauzon said veterans who come won't be turned away.

