COVID-19: Restaurants at Jewel Changi Airport, Raffles Holland V visited by community cases

SINGAPORE – Restaurants at Jewel Changi Airport and Raffles Holland V Mall, as well as outlets providing remittance and delivery services in Lucky Plaza, were added by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (6 September) to the list of places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.

Hoshino Coffee at Raffles Holland V Mall was visited on 25 August, between 6pm and 7.55pm, while White Restaurant at Jewel Changi Airport was visited on 26 August, between 6.40pm and 8.05pm.

Kabayan Remittance Pte Ltd and Metrobox Services Pte Ltd at Lucky Plaza were visited on 23 August, between 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

As a precautionary measure, persons who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit. They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor their exposure history, the MOH said.

“There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.”

On the same day, the MOH confirmed 40 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total to 57,022.

