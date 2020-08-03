COVID-19 relief negotiations, Tropical Storm Isaias, Google Pixel 4a: 5 things you need to know Monday

GOP, Dems continue COVID-19 relief negotiations

The White House and Congressional Democrats are set to continue talks Monday after little progress was made last week on a new stimulus deal to combat the impacts of the coronavirus. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remained steadfast over the weekend in her desire to pass a larger bill and not take a piecemeal approach suggested by Republicans and the White House, such as a short-term extension of the unemployment benefit. Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, along with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, have spent days trying to reconcile priorities for what would be a fifth round of stimulus funding.

Tropical Storm Isaias headed for Carolinas; Florida avoids major damage

Tropical Storm Isaias is forecast to move north toward the Carolinas and potentially make landfall there Monday night, the National Weather Service said. "Heavy rainfall totals are expected to cause potentially life-threatening flash flooding over the Carolinas and then the mid-Atlantic Monday and Tuesday as Isaias moves north," the weather service warned. Bands of heavy rain from Isaias lashed Florida’s east coast Sunday, with the storm strengthening slightly and forecast to be near hurricane strength by the time it reaches the Carolinas. Officials dealing with surging cases of the coronavirus in Florida kept a close watch on the storm that was weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm Saturday afternoon, but still brought heavy rain and flooding to Florida’s Atlantic coast.

Anniversary of El Paso Walmart mass shooting prompts memorials

Socially distant memorials will be held in El Paso, Texas, on Monday in honor of the anniversary of the deadliest attack on Hispanics in modern U.S. history. The mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart on the U.S.-Mexico border took 23 lives August 3, 2019. There were an estimated 3,000 people inside the Walmart during the attack, according to police. The shooter wounded more than two dozen people. Hundreds more witnessed the carnage. What should be a time for collective healing is, for many, marred by the divisions forced by the coronavirus — restrictions on gatherings of friends and family, a border largely closed to binational traditions.

Apple Fire grows in Southern California

Southern California firefighters on Monday continue to battle the Apple Fire near Beaumont, California, which has spread to more than 20,000 acres and threatens thousands of homes in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The massive blaze, which has sent smoke drifting to Arizona, has continued to grow since it began Friday as two smaller fires that eventually merged. By midday Sunday, the Apple Fire had scorched 20,516 acres — more than 32 square miles — destroyed three structures and was 5% contained by 8 p.m. Sunday night. About 1,360 firefighters and multiple aircraft were battling the blaze and dropping water and fire retardant from the air. About 7,800 people from 2,600 residences have been ordered to evacuate, officials said late Saturday.

New Google Pixel 4a phone captures stars and transcribes audio

The new Google phone, Pixel 4a, is set to debut on Monday. Selling for $349 with a 5.8-inch screen and a generous 128 gigabytes of storage, the phone has been dubbed the best budget phone out there and includes features like instant captions of videos, transcripts of audio recordings and an excellent camera. The only negative: a lower-performing battery, despite Google's boast that it's an all-day battery. The new camera boasts Portrait, time-lapse and slow-mo, plus Night Sight features – the ability to shoot in ultra-low light, to the point where you can actually photograph stars.

Contributing: Associated Press

