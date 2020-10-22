How COVID-19 relief funding could help a traditional African arts school reach youth across Canada

Sanaaj Mirrie says she can still remember the culture shock she experienced as a teenager arriving in Canada from Jamaica.

"I wasn't too sure where I fit in as a young Black girl," Mirrie told CBC Toronto.

But at a Black History month presentation in her Toronto high school, she was introduced to the traditional African art forms of dancing and drumming, allowing her to finally connect with her heritage.

"That mentally kept me focused. It connected me to my roots. It gave me the confidence that I needed," said Mirrie.

For the last 20 years, that connection has inspired the single mother of two to perform both locally and around the world, and to create the Afiwi Groove School — a space she established in Ajax seven years ago to empower, educate and inspire youth through traditional African arts and culture.

But like other not-for-profits, her school was hit hard by the COVID-19 lockdown, which led to an exodus of almost half the students by the end of summer.

"A lot of parents came to me," she said. "We can't afford it anymore. We have to pay for food. We have to pay for rent," Mirrie recalled them saying.

To make sure classes could continue, the school started a GoFundMe campaign, the Black Youths Matter Bursary Fund, and within one week it raised $5,000, which offered some families a sense of relief.

Now, using funds from a recent grant of $100,000, Mirrie hopes the school can extend its reach to youth across Canada. The money was from the Canadian Red Cross's COVID-19 Emergency Support for Community Organizations Granting Program, funded by the federal government.

Expanded programming

The school is using some of the grant money to support mental health and address isolation among youth and women, said Aisha Saintiche, a board member with Afiwi Groove School.

Afiwi Roots & Revival and Queen Edition are two series of free virtual workshops the school designed to reach both youth and women in under-served communities across Canada.

The funding, Saintiche pointed out, has not only allowed the group to stay connected with the community, but also broaden its scope beyond the Greater Toronto Area to provinces across the country.

