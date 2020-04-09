COVID-19, recession talks and more: A round-up of the top stories

A brief look at all the news you need to start the day with during the time of social distancing. Follow Live Updates on COVID-19 here.

Vendors with vegetables purchased for sale in Chandigarh. (Photo by Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Across party lines, one demand: Need more

Cutting across party lines, floor leaders of political parties asked the Centre to announce more financial relief measures, economic stimulus package, ramp up testing for COVID-19, release all dues including GST compensation to states and called for procurement of rabi crops from farmers. Read More

Coronavirus plunges world economy into brutal recession

A week before the International Monetary Fund updates its forecasts for the global economy that will take into account the initial damage incurred since the coronavirus emerged in China at the start of the year, the first sets of data are coming in. Read More

Concern rises over jails becoming COVID-19 hotspots

The Maharashtra Prison Rules, 1970, listed 13 'epidemic diseases' like plague and cholera that are likely to occur in prisons, and suggests measures such as setting up of camping grounds far away from a town. More than 50 years later, jail officials and inmates have been found grappling with rising concern over prisons emerging as a possible infection hotspot. Read More

‘Don’t politicise virus’: WHO chief hits back at Trump after criticism

The World Health Organisation urged the United States and China to join forces to fight the coronavirus pandemic, saying there would be ‘many more body bags’ without international unity. Read More

'Spreading Coronavirus': Man held for assaulting doctors

A case has been registered against a resident of Delhi's Gautam Nagar for allegedly assaulting two female doctors of Safdarjung Hospital. The incident took place when the two doctors were buying grocery from a nearby store on Wednesday night. Read More

Ajinkya Rahane reveals his quarantine schedule

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting many sporting events to a halt, several athletes are not able to showcase their on-field blitzes. They are, however, active on social media interacting with their fans. Read More