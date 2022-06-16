COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests Market to Reach $743 Million by 2027. Home Testing COVID-19 Kits Gaining Traction - Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·5 min read
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The global COVID-19 rapid antigen tests market was valued at $4.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $743 million by 2027.

Chicago, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the global COVID-19 rapid antigen tests market is witnessing robust funding and investments to scale up COVID-19 rapid antigen tests. At-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests are expected to increase as many companies have been coming up with a greater number of at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests with increasing launches and approvals by the FDA in recent times. Currently, at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests are trending in many developed countries and have also been made freely available, whereas, in developing countries, they have received increased approval on prescription.

COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests Kits Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

MARKET SIZE (2027)

$743 MILLION

CAGR

(26.33%)

 

BASE YEAR

2021

 

FORECAST YEAR

2022-2027

MARKET SEGMENTS

Prescription, End-User, and Geography

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

COUNTRIES COVERED

UK, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Germany, Netherland, Poland, US, Canada, India, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, China, Philippines, Japan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Iran, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Columbia, and Chile

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

The global COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits market is growing at a rapid pace due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will soon turn into a normal market. The number of checked COVID-19 cases has crossed millions across the globe. Each country has its own challenges in controlling the spread of COVID-19 cases across the globe.

The latest development in rapid antigen test kits includes instant testing at home. For instance, there are many vendors who have actively been manufacturing and selling home self-test kits, which is helping to control the large pool of patients going to hospitals and clinics to get tested. ANP Technologies, BD, BioSynex, Getein Biotech, Hangzhou Clongene Biotech, Abbott, and Mylab have been offering self-test home kits.

Key Highlights

  • Professional COVID-19 rapid antigen kits dominated the prescription segment with the highest market share of 86.5% in 2021 because the governments have permitted the use of only professional COVID-19 rapid antigen kits in several diagnostic centers.

  • Hospitals and Clinics dominated the end-user segment as they are the first point of contact for diagnosis. Most hospitals and clinics have procured the COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits highly due to the surge in the COVID-19 cases.

  • Europe dominated the market due to the growing investments in research and developments of rapid COVID-19 antigen test kits and the presence of the key players in the region.

  • APAC is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising cases of COVID-19 are supporting the growing demand for COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits and increasing approval of COVID-19 rapid antigen kits is driving the growth of COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits in the region.

  • Major players are focusing on inorganic growth as a strategy to expand their business to increase their market share and presence.

Market Segmentation

Prescription

  • Professional

  • At-Home/OTC

End-User

  • Hospitals & Clinics

  • Laboratories

  • Individuals/Homecare

  • Others

Geography

  • Europe

    • UK

    • France

    • Russia

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Germany

    • Netherland

    • Poland

  • North America

    • US

    • Canada

  • APAC

    • India

    • Australia

    • South Korea

    • Malaysia

    • China

    • Philippines

    • Japan

  • Middle East & Africa

    • Turkey

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

    • Iran

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Mexico

    • Argentina

    • Peru

    • Columbia

    • Chile

Robust Funding and Investments to Scale-up COVID-19 Test Kit Production

In September 2020, with the aim of scaling up the production of rapid antigen tests, the Global Fund, (an international financing and partnership organization to finance or fund AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria prevention) announced that it has made available an initial $50 million from its COVID-19 response mechanism to enable countries to purchase at least 10 million new rapid tests at the guaranteed price.

COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests Kits Market – Vendor Analysis

Key Vendors

  • Abbott

  • BD

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories

Other Prominent Vendors

  • AccuBioTech

  • AIVD Biotech

  • AMEDA LABORDIAGNOSTIK

  • ANP Technologies

  • Angstrom Biotech

  • ARISTA Biotech

  • Assure Tech (Hangzhou)

  • Biolidics

  • BioMaxima SA

  • Biopanda Reagents

  • Biosynex

  • BIOHIT Healthcare

  • BioSpeedia

  • BioMedomics

  • BioTeke

  • BTNX

  • CTK Biotech

  • CERTEST BIOTEC

  • Celltrion

  • Chembio Diagnostics

  • Ellume

  • Empowered Diagnostics

  • FUJIFILM

  • GUANGZHOU DECHENG BIOTECHNOLOGY

  • Getein Biotech

  • GenBody

  • Hangzhou Alltest Biotech

  • Hangzhou Clongene Biotech

  • Healgen Scientific

  • Wondfo

  • KH Medical

  • Lepu Medical Technology

  • LumiraDx

  • Mylab Discovery Solutions

  • Meril Life Sciences

  • Medicofarma

  • nal von minden

  • OraSure Technologies

  • PerkinElmer

  • Quidel

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • SD Biosensor

  • Tianjin Era Biology Technology

  • Xiamen Boson Biotech

  • Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech

Explore our Healthcare Lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Andreescu advances to second round at Berlin with win over Siniakova

    BERLIN — Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu won her first grass-court match of the season with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Katerina Siniakova in first-round action Monday at the Bett1Open. Andreescu came through in a match where both players had trouble holding serve. The native of Mississauga, Ont., who turns 22 on Thursday, broke Siniakova seven times on 11 chances, while Siniakova was slightly less opportunistic with six successful breaks on 13 chances. Andreescu will face another Czech

  • Final Fantasy XVI new story details

    Get to know more story details about Final Fantasy XV, which is coming next summer.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • NHL Draft: Wild's biggest needs, top prospects

    The Wild have a decent prospect pool despite their winning ways, and already have some young players ready to step in and make an impact.

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Stanley Cup Final preview: Lightning vs. Avalanche is the one we've been waiting for

    This may be the best Stanley Cup Final we've had on paper in over a decade as the two-time defending champion Lightning meet the powerhouse Avalanche.

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Rapinoe, Morgan back with U.S. for World Cup qualifiers

    Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan have been included on the U.S. roster for next month's CONCACAF W Championship, which will determine four of the region's teams in the 2023 Women's World Cup. Rapinoe and Morgan have not been on a U.S. roster since last October as coach Vlatko Andonovski evaluated younger players in the run-up to qualifying. The United States is the two-time defending World Cup champion. “So excited to be back with my gals!” Alex Morgan tweeted following Monday's announcement. Twent

  • Will the New York Rangers be back?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the prospects of future success for the Rangers after a surprise Eastern Conference final appearance.

  • Get to know the (UEFA) Champions League

    Here are five interesting facts about the world's most prestigious football tournament (UEFA).

  • De Grasse wins Oslo Diamond League 100 with best performance this season

    OSLO — Canada's Andre De Grasse appears to be rounding into form at the perfect time. The six-time Olympic medallist from Markham, Ont., raced to victory in the 100 metres at the Oslo Diamond League on Thursday, crossing in a season's best 10.05 seconds despite rainy conditions. Britain's Reece Prescod was second in 10.06, while Akana Simbine of South Africa was third in 10.09. De Grasse, who struggled with an early-season injury, was fourth in the Diamond League stop in Birmingham, England thre

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Oleksiak withdraws from Canada's swim team for Commonwealth Games

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Decorated Olympian Penny Oleksiak has withdrawn from Canada's swim team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Swimming Canada announced Oleksiak's withdrawal Wednesday from Budapest, where the Canadian team is preparing for the world aquatic championships. "I am excited to compete at world championships, but after thinking long and hard about the additional commitment of Commonwealth Games I have decided this is the best option long-term to prepare for the 2

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n