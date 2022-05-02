COVID-19: Quebec reports three more deaths, 12-patient drop in hospitalizations

MONTREAL — Quebec is reporting three more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus today and a 12-patient drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Health Department says there are 2,170 patients hospitalized with the disease after 97 people were admitted in the past 24 hours and 109 were discharged.

There are 78 patients in intensive care, an increase of three over the same period.

Health officials say there are 7,377 health network employees who are absent due to COVID-19.

The province is reporting 906 new COVID-19 cases confirmed through PCR testing, with 9.2 per cent of tests conducted Sunday coming back positive.

Quebec has reported 15,009 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2022.

The Canadian Press