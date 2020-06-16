COVID-19: Quebec plans to have all students in the classroom this fall

MONTREAL — The Quebec government says it plans to have all elementary and high schools reopen this fall.

Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge says students from preschool through Grade 9 will return full time to classrooms that will include "bubbles" — groups of six students within the class that won't require any distancing at all.

Those in their final two years of high school will have flexibility to alternate between home and the classroom.

Junior colleges and universities will be permitted to reopen with a hybrid option and 1.5-metre physical distancing rules in place in lecture halls.

Quebec reopened elementary schools outside the greater Montreal area in May, and Roberge says despite some COVID-19 cases, the return to school for hundreds of thousands of students has gone reasonably well.

But Roberge says authorities are also putting together an emergency protocol in the event of a second wave of the virus to ensure instruction continues online even if schools are again forced to close.

Roberge says the province wasn't ready to employ distance learning when schools abruptly closed in mid-March but adds they've learned much during the past three months.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2020.

The Canadian Press