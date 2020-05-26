COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

The latest:

Quebec has 47,984 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 4,069 people have died. On Monday, the government announced an increase of 573 cases and 85 deaths from a day earlier.

Some COVID-19 testing sites in Montreal will be operating on reduced hours this week, with the city under a heat alert until Friday.

Shopping malls outside the Montreal area can reopen June 1.

The expected hot and muggy weather in much of southern Quebec will have an impact on COVID-19 testing in the province.

Health authorities are especially concerned for testing staff who work outdoors at mobile testing units. Because of that, the site outside the Centre Sénéchal in Longueuil will be closed until at least Friday.

In Montreal, some mobile testing sites will be closed between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. over the next three days.

Families brace themselves for quiet summer

Carrie-Ann Despres was looking forward to an action-packed Montreal summer with her three-year-old son but her plans have been put on hold indefinitely.

With team sports cancelled, the province has allowed things like boating, kite surfing, golf, horseback riding and scuba diving.

But these are activities that a single mom like Despres simply can't afford.

Legault considers giving asylum seekers chance to stay

Premier François Legault says he will consider giving asylum seekers who work in long-term care homes a chance to stay in the province by applying as immigrants.

Legault has asked Immigration Minister Simon-Jolin Barrette to look at the situation, on a case-by-case basis, as a way of saying "thank you."

The comments represent a departure for Legault. He has previously rejected the idea of giving any kind of preference for asylum seekers and others without status working in essential jobs during the pandemic.