COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Saturday

Quebec has 11,677 confirmed cases of COVID-19. A total of 241 Quebecers have died. There are 733 people in hospital, including 186 in intensive care.

As the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be peaking in Quebec, staff at some of the province's worst-hit care homes are decying situations they called horrifying and inhumane.

Health Minister Danielle McCann asked the local health agency to take over management of the CHSLD Herron long-term care home Dorval, where nearly two dozen residents have died since the beginning of the crisis.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

McCann said two had died of COVID-19 and 18 more of unspecified causes.

However, staff of the residence told CBC at least a dozen people have died of COVID-19 in the last two weeks, including one on Friday, and there are 30 confirmed cases among people still living there.

Nurses say residents were left unfed and untended to, with full diapers and soiled beds.

In Quebec's Lower North Shore region, seniors were receiving phone calls asking whether they would like to be transferred out of the region for treatment if they develop serious complications from COVID-19.

Nurses were making the calls based on a directive issued by the regional health authority, the CISSS de la Côte-Nord. Representatives of the CISSS have since stopped making the calls.

Meanwhile, Legault said Friday the government is "not excluding the possibility" of reopening schools in some capacity in early May.

He's also indicated he wants some non-essential businesses to reopen this spring.

Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault will be holding the government's daily briefing on COVID-19 at 1 p.m. We will be carrying it live here and on Facebook.

For the first time in weeks, the government has not scheduled a news conference Sunday.