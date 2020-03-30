COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know for March 30

Quebec has 2,840 confirmed cases and 22 deaths attributable to COVID-19. There are 72 people in intensive care.

A drive-thru testing facility opened in Côte Saint-Luc Sunday. Pedestrians are asked to use the clinic at Place-des-Festivals instead.

Travel into certain regions with vulnerable populations is being restricted by police checkpoints.

A first case has been reported in Nunavik, Que., according to the regional health authority.

Quebec Premier François Legault said Sunday that the number of new COVID-19 cases in the province appears to be "stabilizing."

There are now 2,840 confirmed cases in the province, an increase of 342 or about 14 per cent from the day before. Daily increases in cases last week had been over 20 per cent. In all there have been 49,364 negative tests.

As of Sunday afternoon, there were 192 people hospitalized. The number of confirmed dead remains at 22.

Montreal police firm up enforcement

Montreal police will begin handing out fines to people and businesses who disobey public health directives aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19, city officials said Sunday.

Police will also step up patrols in neighbourhoods heavily affected by the virus, and make sure people are helping with public health investigations that trace how the disease is spreading.

Officers have been told to hand out fines to people who don't comply after being given a warning, said Dr. Mylène Drouin, Montreal's top public health official.

Fines will also be handed out to those who do not self-isolate as they await test results. Residents of long-term care homes who do not follow public health directives, such as the ban against visitors, could face fines as well.

The added powers for Montreal police flow from the state of emergency that the City of Montreal invoked on Friday. It was renewed Sunday for another five days.