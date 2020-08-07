COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 60,133 confirmed cases and 5,687 people have died.

While public indoor gatherings of up to 250 people are now permitted in Quebec, small and mid-sized venues just don't have the space to keep that many audience members 1.5 metres apart.

Venues have been looking to create new revenue streams as the months without anything booked drag on. They say government aid alone will not pay the bills.

The City of Montreal has allocated $500,000 to help small music venues and independent cinemas. A city spokesperson said of the 34 applications it received, 26 are eligible and funds will be distributed in the coming weeks.

Music venues work to adapt to pandemic as government aid alone won't keep them afloat

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Difficulty breathing.

Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.

Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands frequently.

Avoid touching your face.

Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.

Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.