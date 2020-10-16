COVID-19, QAnon and court packing: Here are the top moments from the Biden, Trump town halls

It wasn't as combative as the first presidential debate, but Thursday's competing town halls between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden had plenty of tense moments.

The candidates were originally scheduled to square off in a town hall debate on this day in Miami. But the Commission on Presidential Debates last week announced the debate would be held virtually due to the president's COVID-19 diagnosis on Oct. 1. The debate was eventually cancelled.

Instead, both candidates scheduled televised town halls, Trump on NBC, Biden on ABC.

Here are some of the top moments from Thursday's town halls:

Biden talks COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates

COVID-19 questions led the first moments of the town hall. Biden opened his answer by criticizing the president for not taking the virus seriously, as well as not urging more precautions like wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

“Americans don’t panic,” Biden said. “He panicked.”

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden pauses before the start of a town hall with moderator ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

Biden also noted that he supports potentially making a vaccine to treating coronavirus mandatory. He conceded, however, that there's no way to force Americans to take the vaccine once it’s available.

“It depends on the state of the nature of the vaccine, when it comes out and how it’s being distributed,” Biden said. “But I think we should think about making it mandatory.”

When asked how he would enforce that mandate, Biden said “you couldn’t.” He added that such a mandate would be like a face mask mandate, where he would have to turn to talking to governors and mayors to try and get their residents to wear masks.

Biden also noted that he would take a vaccine if scientists agree that it’s ready and “would encourage everybody to take it.”

President Donald Trump speaks during an NBC News Town Hall, at Perez Art Museum Miami, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

‘I can’t be in a basement”: Trump dodges on question on COVID tests

Trump, who announced he tested positive for COVID-19 a few days after his debate with Biden, dodged a question about whether he tested negative the day of the debate, as was required by the Commission on Presidential Debates.

“I don’t know. I don’t even remember,” Trump said.

While insisting he was in “great shape” the day of the debate Sept. 30, Trump said he relied on his doctors to monitor his testing and didn’t know whether he tested before it.

“I was in great shape for the debate, and sometime after the debate I tested positive,” Trump said.

The commission required that everyone in attendance at the debate test negative beforehand, but conceded that for the two presidential candidates, they would accept on the honor system that they had tested negative.

“Possibly I did, possibly I didn’t,” Trump said Thursday.

The president was also asked about the event announcing his Supreme Court pick in the White House Rose Garden that has been considered a “superspreader” event.

He dodged answering whether he should have known better than to hold the event without wearing a mask.

Trump said he has no problem with wearing a mask. But, “I’m president,” he said. “I have to see people. I can’t be in a basement … I have to be out.”

Thirteen people at that Rose Garden event have tested positive for coronavirus. But Trump questioned if that is where he contracted the virus.

