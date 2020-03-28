COVID-19: Public urged to buy food and groceries online, defer visiting malls

Patrons queueing in between Novena Square and Square 2 on 27 March, 2020. (PHOTO: Yahoo News Singapore reader)

SINGAPORE — With safe-distancing measures being implemented across Singapore, authorities have urged the public to buy food and groceries online, and head to malls only for essential needs, such as having their meals.

A Whatsapp message by Gov.sg on Saturday (28 March) advised Singapore residents to stay home, as malls and supermarkets have implemented safe-distancing measures to regulate flow and spacing of people.

On Friday, the first day when the safe-distancing measures kicked in, some shopping centres experienced choke points outside their premises as patrons were told to wait in turn to enter the malls.

Demarcated squares for patrons to stand in queue for entry into YewTee Point on 27 March, 2020. (PHOTO: Arvie Castro)

The Whatsapp message advised all to keep at least one metre apart from others, and expect queues at malls especially during peak hours.

It also urged foreign workers and foreign domestic workers to remain in their residences on rest days, and avoid gathering in public spaces or visiting crowded spaces.

The safe-distancing rules had kicked in at 11.59pm on Thursday. Gatherings outside of work or school must be limited to 10 people, and they must maintain 1m distance from one another. This applies in settings where "interactions are non-transient", such as at supermarkets, restaurants and shopping malls.

