COVID-19: President Halimah gives approval to draw on reserves for relief package

SINGAPORE — For only the second time in two decades, in-principle approval has been given for the government to draw on past reserves to fund a stimulus package that will address the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is a matter of survival,” said President Halimah Yaacob, warning that the current downturn is likely to be deeper and last longer than SARS and the 2009 global financial crisis. “Our reserves were built up over the years through prudent spending, and were set aside precisely to cater for rainy days.”

The custodian of the nation’s reserves added, “The situation we are heading into looks more like a thunderstorm than a drizzle.”

In a message to Parliament that was read out by Speaker Tan Chuan-jin on Thursday (26 March), Halimah said that she had arrived at her decision after extensive consultations with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, the Council of Presidential Advisers and multiple agencies.

The president noted that since the reserves protection framework was established in 1991, the government has drawn on past reserves just once during the global financial crisis in 2009, when then-President S R Nathan a draw of $4.9 billion to fund part of the Resilience Package.

However, she said, “Our current crisis is unparalleled in modern history.” She noted that governments around the world have had to think hard and make unprecedented moves over the past few weeks, such as locking down an entire country.

Halimah concluded, “It is not anybody’s wish for a crisis to befall us, but from time to time, it is inevitable. When it happens, how we respond will define us as a nation.”

“So let us work together as one people and support one another on this journey. Let us overcome the crisis and emerge stronger and more cohesive as a nation.”