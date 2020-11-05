Covid-19 Positive Woman Jumps to Death from Hospital after 'Not Being Allowed to Fast' on Karva Chauth

A Covid-19 positive woman, admitted to Etawah's Saifai Medical University, killed herself by jumping from the third floor of the university's building on Wednesday. The body of the woman was handed over to her relatives after the post mortem. The reason behind her taking such an extreme step has not yet been ascertained, however, some linked her death to her being unable to perform Karva Chauth puja.

The Covid positive woman was admitted to Etawah's Saifai Medical University on Wednesday when a section of Hindu women was observing a fast on the occasion of Karva Chauth, a festival when women pray for the health of their husband.

The woman, who hailed from Mainpuri district, was admitted to the hospital's isolation ward. According to preliminary information, the woman was suffering from a neuro-ailment and was first admitted to the female neuro-surgery department on October 27 for treatment. However, on October 29, when her Covid-19 test report came back positive, she was shifted to isolation ward number 5 on the hospital's third floor.

Additional medical superintendent, Covid-19 in-charge Anil Aeri, confirmed the woman's death over the phone and said that she died on the spot and the reasons for her suicide were being ascertained. This is not the first case of suicide being reported from Saifai Medical University. Notably, in the year 2016, a prison inmate also jumped to his death. In the year 2017, a TB patient died by suicide in the hospital.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)