COVID-19 positive Ahmed Patel admitted to ICU in Gurugram Hospital

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 15 (ANI): Senior Congress leader MP Ahmed Patel who tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago, has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram for further treatment, his son Faisal Patel said on Sunday.

In a tweet, Faisal wrote that the condition of his father was stable, and "he continues to be under medical observation."

"On behalf of his family, we would like to share that Ahmed Patel had tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago. He has now been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for further treatment. His condition is stable and he continues to be under medical observation. We will provide you updates from this handle. We request you to pray for his speedy recovery,' tweeted Faisal.

Earlier on October 1, Ahmed Patel informed that he was tested positive for COVID-19 urged all those who came in contact with him in past few days to undergo self-isolation.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently to self-isolate," Patel had tweeted. (ANI)