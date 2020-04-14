COVID-19: Police do not check residences to enforce circuit breaker measures, say SPF

Safe Distancing and SG Clean ambassadors speaking to hawkers during the elevated safe distancing period to curb the spread of COVID-19. (PHOTO: Facebook/Masagos Zulkifli)

SINGAPORE — The Singapore Police Force (SPF) does not conduct checks on private residences to enforce circuit breaker measures, said the police on Tuesday (14 April).

SPF made the clarification in relation to a case where it found the presence of family members in a flat where they did not live.

In a Facebook post, the police said it received a call for assistance on Saturday regarding a family dispute, and responded to the case at a residential unit at Jurong West Avenue 1 at about 9.55pm.

Officers then found that there was a gathering of family members, including two who did not stay at the unit. They were the man who called for the police, and his wife.

The police issued a warning to the couple for breaching the elevated safe distancing measures, as they were not at the flat for an essential purpose.

SPF also rubbished messages circulating via text messaging platforms that claimed the police were proactively conducting checks at residential units to enforce elevated safe distancing measures, describing the messages as creating a “false impression”.

“The police do not proactively conduct checks at residential units specifically to enforce these measures,” said the post.

“Nonetheless, if the police come across anyone flouting elevated safe distancing measures when attending to other types of incidents at residential units reported by the public, such as the case of family dispute mentioned above, the police will take enforcement action,” it added.

The “circuit breaker” measures, which took effect from 7 April and will be in place until 4 May, are part of nationwide efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. They include the closure of schools and most workplaces. Only essential services like food establishments, markets and supermarkets, transport, and key banking services will remain open during the month-long closure.

All social gatherings with friends and family outside of a person’s household are also banned in both public and private spaces.

Members of the public have been asked to remain at home as much as they can and are allowed to only step out briefly to buy food and other essentials, seek medical help or exercise. Eating or loitering in public is not allowed.

More than 6,200 stern warnings and 90 fines have been issued since 7 April to those who flouted circuit breaker measures, including food establishments such as Putien and Jollibee and individuals.

