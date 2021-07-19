COVID-19: Police deployed at various places in Manipur's Imphal after imposition of 10-day-curfew

Police deployed at various locations in Manipur's Imphal. (Photo/ANI)

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 19 (ANI): Following the 10-day-curfew imposed in Manipur on Sunday amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, security personnel have been deployed at various locations in Imphal.

Speaking to ANI, Imphal East Superintendent of Police (SP), Moirangmayum Bishworjit Singh said, "People are obeying the norms imposed and are cooperating this time. They are only coming out for an emergency."

As the number of COVID-19 cases in the state surge due to the Delta variant, the Manipur government on Friday imposed a total lockdown in the state for 10 days.

Only the essential services, including medical and Covid vaccination, would be available during the curfew period.

"It can be recalled that with the wide prevalence of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in Manipur, the state government has taken these stringent measures to break the chain of transmission, and has decided to impose a total curfew from today July 18 for ten days," state government's order statement read. (ANI)