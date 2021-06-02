COVID-19 Pipeline Diversifies as the COVID-19 Cases Soar and Demand for Effective Therapies Balloons | DelveInsight

Efforts in clinical development are being continuously made to advance toward finding safe and effective treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. After the approval of vaccines across the world, new anti-viral combinations and anti-inflammatory (including monoclonal antibodies) are under investigation.

DelveInsight’s ‘COVID-19 Pipeline Insights’ report offers exhaustive coverage of the emerging therapy landscape in different stages of development from pre-clinical till a late-end stage, along with dormant, inactive and abandoned therapeutic agents.

The COVID-19 Pipeline reports lay down a complete picture of the ongoing clinical trials, partnerships taking place in the domain, recent happenings in space and growth prospects across the COVID-19 domain.

Some of the key highlights from the COVID-19 Pipeline report:

COVID-19 Pipeline report offers a rich analysis of 150+ key players and 200+ key therapies.

COVID-19 pipeline comprises therapies in different stages of the clinical phase such as PSC 04, Ensovibep, Otezla, MXB-009, FB-2001, GC4419, ABBV-47D11, SNG001, CAP-1002, KIN001-CV, DPX COVID 19 , and several others expected to get launched in the next decade.

Some of the key companies engaged in expanding the COVID-19 Pipeline are S orrento Therapeutics, Molecular Partners, Amgen, Maxwell Biosciences, Frontier Biotechnologies, Galera Therapeutics, AbbVie, Synairgen, Capricor, Kinarus, IMV , among others

In May 2021, Moderna announced that the Phase 2/3 study of its COVID-19 vaccine ( mRNA-1273 ) in adolescents has met its primary immunogenicity endpoint, successfully bridging immune responses to the adult vaccination and will submit results to the U.S. FDA and regulators globally in early June and request authorization.

In May 2021, Synairgen developing an inhaled formulation of interferon beta ( SNG001 ) as a broad-spectrum antiviral for the treatment of severe viral lung infections, currently in COVID-19 trials in the hospital and community settings, announces results from in vitro studies showing the antiviral activity of SNG001 against two SARS-CoV-2 variants.

In May 2021, Celltrion has reported that its regdanvimab (CT-P59) demonstrated neutralising potency against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants first-detected in New York, US (B.1.526), Nigeria (B.1.525) and India (B.1.617).

Chinese company CanSino Biologics is set to commence clinical trials of a Covid-19 vaccine that can be administered through inhalation.

In May 2021, Novartis and Molecular Partners said that it will start the clinical trial EMPATHY, a Phase II and III study, to explore the use of its DARPin therapeutic candidate ensovibep (MP0420) for the treatment of COVID-19. Novartis will conduct the clinical trial program for ensovibep, with Molecular Partners as a sponsor of the studies.

A Pandemic that started in late 2019, COVID-19 has affected more than 160 million people worldwide. It is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. It affects the upper respiratory tract (sinuses, nose, and throat) or lower respiratory tract (windpipe and lungs) and spreads the same way other coronaviruses do, mainly through person-to-person contact.

COVID-19 Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA PSC 04 Sorrento Therapeutics Phase I Cell replacements Intravenous Ensovibep Molecular Partners Phase II/III Virus internalisation inhibitors Infusion Otezla Amgen Phase III Type 4 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors Oral MXB-009 Maxwell Biosciences Preclinical Viral envelope protein inhibitors NA FB-2001 Frontier Biotechnologies Phase I Undefined mechanism Intravenous GC4419 Galera Therapeutics Phase II Antioxidants Intravenous ABBV-47D11 AbbVie Phase I Virus internalisation inhibitors Intravenous SNG001 Synairgen Phase III Immunostimulants; Interferon beta-1a replacements Inhalation CAP-1002 Capricor Phase III Cell replacements Intravenous KIN001-CV Kinarus Phase III P38 mitogen-activated protein kinase inhibitors; Peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor gamma agonists Oral DPX COVID 19 IMV Preclinical Immunostimulants NA VERU-111 Veru Inc. Phase III Tubulin polymerisation inhibitors Oral

COVID-19 Therapeutic Assessment

The COVID-19 Pipeline report proffers detailed insights into active pipeline assets segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

IND

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

By Molecule Type

Small Molecule

Gene Therapy

Stem Cell Therapy

Vaccines

Monoclonal antibodies

Proteins and Peptides

By Route of Administration

Intravenous

Inhalation

Oral

Subcutaneous

Intranasal

Intravascular

Intradermal

By Mechanism of Action

Interferon beta-1a replacements

P38 mitogen-activated protein kinase inhibitors

Cell replacements

Type 4 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors

Virus internalisation inhibitors

Immunostimulants

Undefined mechanism

Superoxide dismutase modulators

Viral envelope protein inhibitors

By Targets

Interferon beta-1a

P38 mitogen-activated protein kinase

Type 4 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase

Superoxide dismutase

Viral envelope protein

Scope of the Report

Coverage: Global

Key Players: Sorrento Therapeutics, Molecular Partners, Amgen, Maxwell Biosciences, Frontier Biotechnologies, Galera Therapeutics, AbbVie, Synairgen, Capricor, Kinarus, IMV, RedHill Biopharma, SAb Biotherapeutics, Adagio Therapeutics, Valneva, Novavax, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, VBI Vaccines, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Translate Bio, Evelo Biosciences, Cocrystal Pharma, Icosavax, Atea Pharmaceuticals, NovaLead among others.

Key COVID-19 Pipeline Therapies: PSC 04, Ensovibep, Otezla, MXB-009, FB-2001, GC4419, ABBV-47D11, SNG001, CAP-1002, KIN001-CV, DPX COVID 19, PTC-299, RHB-107, SAB-185, ADG20, VLA2001, NVX-CoV2373, INO-4800, VBI-2902, Fostamatinib, MRT5500, EDP-1815, CDI-45205, IVX-411, AT‐527, NLP21 among others.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 COVID-19 (CoronaVirus) Disease Overview 3 COVID-19 Pipeline Outlook 4 Comparative Analysis 5 COVID-19 Therapeutic Products in Clinical Stage 6 COVID-19 Therapeutic Products in Non-clinical Stage 7 COVID-19 Therapeutic Pipeline Analysis 8 Inactive COVID-19 Pipeline Products 9 Appendix 10 Report Methodology 11 Consulting Services 12 Disclaimer 13 About DelveInsight

