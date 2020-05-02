Covid-19, physical distancing forcing food banks to adapt

As their services become more necessary than ever, food banks across northern B.C. are having to adjust to the new reality of a COVID-19 world.

"We've stopped our meal service, closed down our kitchen and have just gone to a hamper model," said Candice Little, the director of the Link Food Centre in Burns Lake.

"When we have people visiting us at the food centre in Burns Lake, we are distributing the hampers out the front door so people are not coming into the building."

Now more than ever, families that have been stretched thin during this time are relying on food banks to supply their basic needs at home. Demands for food bank services have risen in communities all along Highway 16, such as Prince Rupert, Smithers, Fort St James and Burns Lake.

Little said that the Link Food Centre has seen a 50 per cent increase in the number of families using its services since physical distancing measures were put in place to help flatten the COVID-19 curve.

"A lot of our clients are faced with a decision," she said. "Do they pay the rent or do they buy food."

Making safety changes

Safety and health concerns have forced the people who operate and run these facilities to take a different approach.

Little said that before COVID-19, the food centre would have regular lunches where patrons could sit and be served. They have since shifted to delivering food once every two weeks, increasing the amount of food in each package to encourage families to stay home.

"We probably give them more than twice as much food," Little said. "We're putting in lots of extras."

The virus has also forced food bank volunteers to take an extra cautious approach at the centre and distance themselves from the people they are helping when in the community. In Fort St James, most of the food bank's volunteers are elderly and so they have had to take extra care to stay safe.

"They kind of said 'nope, we're backing off right now,'" said Kerry Sparling, the director of the food bank there. "We've had to rethink how we do our food bank."

Sparling said personal protective equipment will be critical to continued service. She also said the group is considering a pre-registration process that would allow volunteers to prepare more thoroughly to hand out goods.

Perhaps the toughest challenge this poses, however, is that physical distancing forces volunteers to help people without the ability to be close to them.

"We're in the work that we're in because we care," said Little. "And all of our folks are used to giving our clients hugs when they need them and asking them how their day was and having a close quiet chat with them when they need it."

Little said she and her volunteers will continue to find ways to do the work that they do, despite the challenge of not knowing when things will return to normal.

"We really need to look to the long term, because this isn't going away any time soon in terms of increased needs or food supports," she said.