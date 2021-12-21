COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

5,043 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 495,337;

8 new deaths, for a total of 11,650 deaths;

415 hospitalizations, for an increase of 18 compared to the previous day;

88 people in intensive care, for an increase of 6 compared to the previous day;

42,303 samples conducted on December 19.

Vaccination

76,356 doses administered are added, that is 73,188 doses in the last 24 hours and 3,168 doses before December 20, for a total of 14,435,353 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 244,642 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 14,679,995 doses received by Quebecers.

It should be noted that due to statutory holidays, the press release presenting the data will take a break from December 24 to 28 and from December 31 to January 4 inclusively. It will therefore be published on December 29 and 30, and will be back on January 5, 2022. On Twitter, the information will not be published on December 24, 25 and 26, nor on December 31, January 1 and 2, 2022.

Rest assured that we continue to monitor the situation closely.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

