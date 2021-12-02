COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

1,146 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 450,513;

2 new deaths, for a total of 11,583 deaths;

227 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 12 compared to the previous day;

53 people in intensive care, for an increase of 1 compared to the previous day;

35,725 samples conducted on November 30.

Vaccination

27,558 doses administered are added, that is 26,563 doses in the last 24 hours and 995 doses before December 1st, for a total of 13,665,978 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 233,895 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 13,899,873 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, in particular, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

