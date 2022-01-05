COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update
QUÉBEC CITY, Jan. 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:
14,486 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 680,308;
39 new deaths, for a total of 11,820 deaths;
1 750 hospitalizations, for an increase of 158 compared to the previous day;
191 people in intensive care, for an increase of 6 compared to the previous day;
55,339 samples conducted on January 3.
Vaccination
94,191 doses administered are added, that is 92,506 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,685 doses before January 4, for a total of 15,300,211 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 251,711 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 15,551,922 doses received by Quebecers.
To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at
https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.
A reminder concerning public health instructions:
To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.
Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.
Variant data, updated from Monday to Friday, available on the website of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec.
To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account
