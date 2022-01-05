COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, Jan. 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

14,486 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 680,308;

39 new deaths, for a total of 11,820 deaths;

1 750 hospitalizations, for an increase of 158 compared to the previous day;

191 people in intensive care, for an increase of 6 compared to the previous day;

55,339 samples conducted on January 3.

Vaccination

94,191 doses administered are added, that is 92,506 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,685 doses before January 4, for a total of 15,300,211 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 251,711 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 15,551,922 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at

https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

