COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, March 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

  • 1,354 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 926,920*;

  • 16 new deaths, for a total of 14,056 deaths;

  • 1,313 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 51 compared to the previous day;

  • 80 people in intensive care, for a increase of 4 compared to the previous day;

  • 15,978 samples conducted on March 2;

  • 101,027 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 78,784 positive: 351 declared for yesterday, including 265 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

  • 8,739 doses administered are added, that is 8,540 doses in the last 24 hours and 199 doses before March 3, for a total of 18,456,842 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 307,039 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 18,763,881 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

