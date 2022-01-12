COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

8,351 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 766,927*;

52 new deaths, for a total of 12,080 deaths;

2,877 hospitalizations, for an increase of 135 compared to the previous day;

263 people in intensive care, for an increase of 8 compared to the previous day;

42,557 samples conducted on January 10.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

111,033 doses administered are added, that is 107,238 doses in the last 24 hours and 3,795 doses before January 11, for a total of 15,964,285 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 256,425 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 16,220,710 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

Related links:

Story continues

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/12/c5224.html