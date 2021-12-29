COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, Dec. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

13,149 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 572,419;

10 new deaths, for a total of 11,702 deaths;

804 hospitalizations, for an increase of 102 compared to the previous day;

122 people in intensive care, for an increase of 7 compared to the previous day;

51,500 samples conducted on December 27.

Vaccination

88,309 doses administered are added, that is 82,673 doses in the last 24 hours and 5,636 doses before December 28, for a total of 14,900,242 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 248,627 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 15,148,869 doses received by Quebecers.

Summary Data Evolution Table since the last update1

Date Confirmed cases Deaths Tests performed Administered doses of vaccine (including those outside Québec)2 December 23 10,031 2 60,299 82,144 December 24 9,206 4 48,044 23,199 December 25 7,874 3 35,676 60 December 26 8,231 10 41,731 16,936 December 27 12,833 15 51,500 62,784 December 28 13,149 10 NA 82,673

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

It should be noted that due to statutory holidays, the press release presenting the data will take a break starting December 31 to January 4 inclusively. It will be back on January 5, 2022. On Twitter, the information will not be published on December 31, January 1 and 2, 2022.

Rest assured that we continue to monitor the situation closely.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

