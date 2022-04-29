COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

·2 min read

QUÉBEC CITY, April 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

  • 1,649 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,041,075*;

  • 26 new deaths, for a total of 14,977 deaths;

  • 9,104 health care workers absent for COVID-related reasons (preventive withdrawal, isolation, awaiting results, etc.);

  • 2,290 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 36 compared to the previous day;

  • 81 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 4 compared to the previous day;

  • 17,542 samples conducted on April 27;

  • 198,786 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 162,419 positive: 433 declared for yesterday, including 352 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

  • 34,408 doses administered are added, that is 32,637 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,771 doses before April 28, for a total of 19,461,432 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 324,845 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 19,786,277 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

Related links:

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/29/c1220.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Joe Biden mistakenly refers to NHL commish as Gary 'Batman' at Bolts WH visit

    Lightning star Victor Hedman couldn't keep it together after U.S. President Joe Biden called Gary Bettman "Gary Batman" during Tampa's White House visit.

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Winnipeg's IG Field updates COVID-19 protocols for fans and guests

    WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Golden Knights face uncertain future after big gamble goes bust

    While they rode the high of winning for four years, the Golden Knights' odds for future success are now far from a sure thing.

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • Toronto Raptors' all-star guard VanVleet ruled out of Game 5 in Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA — Fred VanVleet says his body has "tapped out." The Toronto Raptors' all-star guard, who suffered a strained left hip flexor, was ruled out of Monday's do-or-die Game 5 of their opening-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 28-year-old, who's also been battling a bruised knee the past few months, limped off the court in the second quarter of Saturday's Game 4, ripping his jersey in frustration. "I knew I wasn't coming back," he said of his reaction. "To be in this

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Rowing club helps rescue kayaker from Ottawa River

    A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said a call came in at 10:36 a.m. about a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said fire department spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. The Ottawa River can be notorious f

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Jets beat Avalanche 4-1, sending them to fourth straight loss

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck was glad to see his teammates display the kind of scoring power he knows they're capable of producing. Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets upset the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Sunday and hand the visitors a season-high fourth straight loss. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets (36-32-11) and Hellebuyck made 30 saves on a night the netminder went into the franchise's r

  • Pereira scores to lead New York City FC over Toronto 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Gabriel Pereira’s goals were pivotal for New York City FC in a 5-4 win against Toronto on Sunday. Pereira scored the game-winning goal in the 75th minute to put NYCFC (3-3-1) ahead 5-2. Four other players scored goals for NYCFC, including Santiago Rodriguez, who scored once, and Keaton Parks, who scored once. Jesus Jimenez scored two goals, Michael Bradley added another one while Deandre Christopher Kerr netted one more for Toronto (3-3-2). NYCFC outshot Toronto 19-6, with 12 sho

  • Panthers blanks Sens, secure NHL's best record, home ice

    OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice and Spencer Knight stopped 27 shots for his second career shutout as the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Thursday night. With the victory and Nashville’s 5-4 shootout win over Western Conference-leading Colorado (56-18-7), the Panthers (58-17-6) clinched their first Presidents' Trophy for the best record in the regular season and home ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs. Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett also scored f