CGI reports fourth quarter and Fiscal 2020 results; $1.94 billion in operating cash for the year

Q4-F2020 performance highlights

F2020 performance highlights

Note: All figures in Canadian dollars. Q4-F2020 MD&A, interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes can be found at cgi.com/investors and have been filed with both SEDAR in Canada and EDGAR in the U.S.

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 11, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) reported Fiscal 2020 fourth quarter results this morning.

"CGI ended the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 with strong results when considering the circumstances our team had to adapt to in order to deliver on our commitments to each of our three stakeholders. Our performance reflected the talent and dedication of our consultants, the relevance of our end to end services and the resilience of our business model," said President and Chief Executive Officer, George Schindler. "In the quarter, our trusted client relationships led to rising bookings and superior cash generation. We see a healthy pipeline of opportunities for profitable growth through both build and buy and we are well positioned to continue creating value for our clients as they increasingly rely on technology to navigate these dynamic times."

Q4-F20 results

For the fourth quarter of F2020, the Company reported revenue of $2.93 billion representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.1% from $2.96 billion. On a constant currency basis, revenue was lower by 4.5%.

Adjusted EBIT was $457.6 million, flat year-over-year with EBIT margin of 15.6% representing an improvement of 10 basis points from 15.5% in the same period last year.

On a GAAP basis, net earnings were $251.9 million in Q4-F2020, down 22.3% compared with the same period last year, primarily due to a one time restructuring cost of $84.3 million in the quarter. Diluted earnings per share, as a result, were $0.96 compared to $1.19 last year.

Excluding acquisition-related, integration and restructuring costs, net earnings were $318.4 million in Q4-F2020, representing a decrease of 3.4% or $11.1 million year-over-year and margin of 10.9%. On the same basis, diluted earnings per share expanded by 0.8% to $1.22, up from $1.21 from the same period last year.

Bookings were $3.47 billion in Q4-F2020, the highest in the last eight quarters, representing a book-to-bill of 118.8%.

Cash provided by operating activities was $492.0 million, or 16.8% of revenue, representing an increase of 21.4% or $86.8 million compared with Q4-F2019, including an impact of $36.4 million coming from the change in presentation of the payment of leases resulting from the adoption of IFRS 16.

In millions of Canadian dollars except earnings per share and where noted Q4-F2020 Q4-F2019 F2020 F2019 Revenue 2,925.6 2,959.2 12,164.1 12,111.2 Growth (1.1)% 5.7% 0.4% 5.3% Constant currency growth (4.5)% 7.7% (0.1)% 5.9% Adjusted EBIT 457.6 457.5 1,862.9 1,825.0 Margin 15.6% 15.5% 15.3% 15.1% Net earnings 251.9 324.1 1,117.9 1,263.2 Margin 8.6% 11.0% 9.2% 10.4% Net earnings excluding specific items* 318.4 329.5 1,300.1 1,305.9 Margin 10.9% 11.1% 10.7% 10.8% Diluted earnings per share (diluted EPS) 0.96 1.19 4.20 4.55 Diluted earnings per share, excluding specific items* 1.22 1.21 4.89 4.70 Weighted average number of outstanding shares (diluted) 261.8 273.1 266.1 277.8 Net finance costs 30.4 17.8 114.5 70.6 Net debt 2,777.9 2,117.2 2,777.9 2,117.2 Net debt to capitalization ratio 23.6% 22.9% 23.6% 22.9% Cash provided by operating activities 492.0 405.2 1,938.6 1,633.9 Days sales outstanding (DSO) 47 50 47 50 Return on invested capital (ROIC) 12.1% 15.1% 12.1% 15.1% Return on equity (ROE) 16.0% 18.5% 16.0% 18.5% Bookings 3,474.1 3,409.3 11,847.7 12,646.0 Backlog 22,672.9 22,611.2 22,672.9 22,611.2



* Specific items in Q4-F2020 include: $4.1 million in acquisition-related and integration costs and $62.4 million in restructuring costs, both net of tax; Specific items in Q4-F2019 include: $23.8 million in acquisition-related and integration costs net of tax and tax adjustment of $18.5 million. * Specific items in F2020 include: $62.1 million in acquisition-related and integration costs and $120.1 million in restructuring costs, both net of tax; Specific items in F2019 include: $61.1 million in acquisition-related and integration costs net of tax and tax adjustment of $18.5 million.

Fiscal 2020 full-year results

Revenue of $12.16 billion in F2020 represents an increase of 0.4% year-over-year. On a constant currency basis, revenue was flat year-over-year.

Adjusted EBIT was $1.86 billion, an increase of $37.9 million vs. F2019. EBIT margin of 15.3% improved by 20 basis points from 15.1% in the same period last year.

Net earnings were $1.12 billion in F2020, down 11.5% or $145.3 million compared with the same period last year, affected largely by $155.4 million in one-time restructuring costs. Diluted earnings per share, as a result, were $4.20.

Excluding acquisition-related, integration and restructuring costs, net earnings were $1.30 billion in F2020, representing a margin of 10.7%. On the same basis, diluted earnings per share expanded by 4.0% to $4.89, up from $4.70 from the same period last year.

Bookings were $11.85 billion in F2020 representing book-to-bill of 97.4%. At the end of September 2020, the Company's backlog stood at $22.67 billion or 1.9x annual revenue.

Cash provided by operating activities was $1.94 billion, or 15.9% of revenue, representing an increase of $304.7 million compared to F2019. This included an impact of $165.3 million coming from the change in presentation of the payment of leases resulting from the adoption of IFRS 16.

At the end of September 2020, net debt stood at 2.78 billion dollars, representing a net debt-to-capitalization ratio of 23.6%, higher from 22.9% last year. When excluding the impact of adopting IFRS 16, the net debt to capitalization ratio would have been 17.6%.

With $1.49 billion in unsecured committed revolving credit facility and $1.71 billion of cash on the balance sheet, the Company now has access to $3.22 billion in readily available liquidity.

