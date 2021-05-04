COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update
QUÉBEC CITY, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:
797 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 353,475;
333,624 people have recovered;
16 new deaths, but the total of deaths amounts to 10,959, due to the withdrawal of 1 death not attributable to COVID-19:
594 hospitalizations, for an increase of 6;
155 people in intensive care, for an increase of 4;
25,133 samples conducted on May 2.
Vaccination
52,141 doses administered are added, that is 50,379 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,762 doses before May 3, for a total of 3,308,542;
3,843,089 doses received in total;
Summary Data Evolution Table1
Date
Confirmed
Deaths2
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations
Tests
Administered
April 27
1,094
10
643 (-24)
161 (-9)
40,575
50,847
April 28
1,042
11
623 (-20)
165 (+4)
43,675
70,125
April 29
1,041
9
592 (-31)
164 (-1)
39,285
64,131
April 30
1,101
7
578 (-14)
159 (-5)
34,405
63,389
May 1
1,006
6
574 (-4)
157 (-2)
25,267
50,150
May 2
798
6
588 (+14)
151 (-6)
25,133
38,292
May 3
797
3
594 (+6)
155 (+4)
NA
50,379
1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.
2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.
3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.
A reminder concerning public health instructions:
To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.
Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.
