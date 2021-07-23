COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, July 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

101 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 376,530;

364,539 people have recovered;

1 new death, for a total of 11,239 deaths:

67 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 4;

21 people in intensive care, which remains stable compared to the previous day;

14,917 samples conducted on July 21.

Vaccination

96,034 doses administered are added, that is 94,624 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,410 doses before July 22, for a total of 10,469,697 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 34,253 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 10,503,950 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, in particular, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, due to a catch-up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

