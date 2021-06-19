COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, June 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

160 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 373,818;

361,160 people have recovered;

9 new deaths, for a total of 11,189 deaths:

178 hospitalizations, for an increase of 3;

39 people in intensive care, which remains stable compared to the previous day;

19,619 samples conducted on June 17.

Vaccination

91,197 doses administered are added, that is 85,917 doses in the last 24 hours and 5,280 doses before June 18, for a total of 7,249,641 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 17,309 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 7,266,950 doses received by Quebecers.

8,272,019 doses received in total.

482,160 doses of Moderna were received yesterday out of the total delivery of 654,080 initially planned. However, Moderna delivered 1,680 fewer doses than expected, so this week's total delivery is of 652,400.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed

cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations

in intensive care Tests performed Administered

doses of vaccine3 June 12 151 1 215 (-12) 58 (-1) 15,084 98,952 June 13 123 4 214 (-1) 54 (-4) 15,968 78,387 June 14 105 1 209 (-5) 50 (-4) 24,849 90,725 June 15 153 0 192 (-17) 45 (-5) 24,686 86,619 June 16 161 1 178 (-14) 41 (-4) 22,677 97,653 June 17 127 1 175 (-3) 39 (-2) 19,619 100,842 June 18 160 0 178 (+3) 39 NA 85,917

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

Story continues

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

