COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

·3 min read

QUÉBEC CITY, May 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

  • 760 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 362,580;

  • 344,039 people have recovered;

  • 8 new deaths, but the total of deaths amounts to 11,032, due to the withdrawal of 1 death not attributable to COVID-19:

  • 509 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 21;

  • 120 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 3;

  • 31,644 samples conducted on May 13.

Vaccination

  • 102,725 doses administered are added, that is 98,567 doses in the last 24 hours and 4,185 doses before May 14, for a total of 4,230,520;

  • 4,578,079 doses received in total.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date

Confirmed
cases

Deaths2

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations
in intensive care

Tests
performed

Administered
doses of vaccine3

May 8

960

7

539 (-8)

124 (-6)

24,419

76,126

May 9

662

6

543 (+4)

123 (-1)

22,727

62,985

May 10

660

3

540 (-3)

128 (+5)

38,277

62,205

May 11

745

5

530 (-10)

126 (-2)

37,619

75,182

May 12

781

6

520 (-10)

121 (-5)

36,776

95,842

May 13

838

5

530 (+10)

123 (+2)

31,644

112,521

May 14

760

2

509 (-21)

120 (-3)

NA

98,567

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.



SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux




View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/15/c7165.html

