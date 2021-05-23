COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update
QUÉBEC CITY, May 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:
477 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 367,376;
350,270 people have recovered;
3 new deaths, for a total of 11,084:
421 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 3;
103 people in intensive care, like yesterday;
24,095 samples conducted on May 21.
Vaccination
85,689 doses administered are added, that is 83,871 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,818 doses before May 22, for a total of 4,929,054;
5,829,449 doses received in total;
Summary Data Evolution Table1
Date
Confirmed
Deaths2
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations
Tests
Administered
May 16
551
8
501 (-7)
116 (-3)
22,915
73,693
May 17
549
10
484 (-17)
118 (+2)
35,862
72,210
May 18
584
7
466 (-18)
113 (-5)
33,545
73,151
May 19
662
7
460 (-6)
107 (-6)
33,373
91,545
May 20
752
5
437 (-23)
106 (-1)
28,608
109,150
May 21
505
2
424 (-13)
103 (-3)
24,095
94,901
May 22
477
1
421 (-3)
103
NA
83,871
1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.
2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.
3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.
A reminder concerning public health instructions:
To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.
Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.
Variant data, updated everyday at 11 a.m., available on the website of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec.
To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).
