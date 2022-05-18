COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, May 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

728 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,059,419*;

14 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, for a total of 15,312 deaths;

5,245 health care workers absent for COVID-related reasons (preventive withdrawal, isolation, awaiting results, etc.);

1,599 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 35 compared to the previous day;

48 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 6 compared to the previous day;

14,983 samples conducted on May 16;

209,237 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 171,425 positive: 191 declared for yesterday, including 152 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

VACCINATION

13,172 doses administered are added, that is 12,370 doses in the last 24 hours and 802 doses before May 17, for a total of 19,795,570 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 331,929 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 20,127,499 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

