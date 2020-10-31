The COVID-19 pandemic has drawn attention to a trend that began in the mid-1970s: The economy has produced too many low wage jobs

MILWAUKEE – Almost 27,000 people who worked at hotels and restaurants in the Milwaukee area made less than the median wage of $40,700 a year and did not get health insurance through their employer in 2018. That's an estimated 41% of the total jobs in the hospitality sector.

In the retail sector, 21,540 people, or 27% of the workforce, are in the same category.

The estimates are from an interactive tool — "Visualizing Vulnerable Jobs Across America” — compiled by the Brookings Institution. They measure the percentage of workers in 380 metropolitan areas who are the most vulnerable in the economic downturn bought on by the pandemic.

This downturn differs from others not only in how swiftly it hit, but also how its impact has been concentrated in a few sectors of the economy.

It has had a disproportionate effect on people who work as waiters, taxi drivers, janitors and in an array of other service jobs.

Many have lost their jobs or had their hours sharply reduced and now are struggling to make rent and pay other bills. A large share are Black or Latino workers. The majority are women.

Brookings, a public policy research organization based in Washington, D.C., refers to these jobs — low pay, no insurance — as vulnerable. It found that 19% of U.S. jobs, or almost one in five, paid less than the median wage, adjusted for location, and did not provide health care benefits in 2018.

“Those are workers who have low wages and spotty hours in the first place,” said Laura Dresser, associate director of the Center on Wisconsin Strategy at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Luther Rivers, 37, a prep cook at Fiserv Forum, lost his job in March.

He was making $13.50 an hour and was set to get a raise to $16.75 an hour — about $35,000 a year — under a contract negotiated with the Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers Organization.

"Everything was a go and then the corona came," Rivers said.

Now, more than six months later, he doesn't know when he will be called back.

At the same time, people with jobs in management, finance, law and other sectors that enable them to work remotely overall have been relatively unscathed financially. They also are more likely to make a good wage.

The COVID-19 pandemic has drawn attention to gaps in unemployment benefits, weaknesses in child care and varied access to health insurance.

It also has highlighted a well-documented trend that began in the mid-1970s: The U.S. economy — with Milwaukee in lockstep — has produced too many jobs that pay low wages and too few jobs that pay middle-class wages, with benefits.

The statistics are different, but in harmony, with data compiled as part of a new report from the Milwaukee Area Project at Marquette University Law School's Lubar Center for Public Policy and Research. The authors of the Lubar Center report — Mike Gousha, distinguished fellow in law and public policy, and John D. Johnson, research fellow — focused on household income, the money brought in by all those who live in one place.

