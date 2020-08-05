COVID-19 pandemic in Canada has impacted businesses, says Taleam Systems

OTTAWA, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taleam Systems continues to deliver technology support to medical clinics and hospitals in Canada by phone and remotely so that health care workers can focus on saving lives. According to CEO Meladul Haq Ahmadzai says, “Taleam Systems is working for the people during the pandemic by providing cost-effective technology solutions to hospitals and clinics.”



Taleam Systems recently announced additional services such as website design to its portfolio of offering in order to remain stable during the pandemic and to compete with companies.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has committed to two-years collaboration with pharma companies to develop COVID-19 vaccine, test trials and provide funding in order expedite the vaccine program.

Ahmadzai adds, “Progress is being made on the vaccine front to save younger generation and everyone else; even though no vaccine is yet available, but all we can do is follow public health advice for now.”

Background information on COVID-19 pandemic:

In May, the Canadian economy grew by 4.5 percent after damage caused by COVID-19 pandemic. Also, Canada’s border with the United States remains closed and this has had a negative effect on small businesses. Canada announced lockdown in March. Today, public health in Canada reports 8,958 deaths as well 118K confirm cases and most cases are in Ontario and Quebec provinces.

Taleam Systems is a technology business in Canada that provides computer services to hospitals and medical clinics. To learn more about Taleam Systems visit www.taleamsystems.com

Media contact:

Meladul Haq Ahmadzai, CEO

Taleam Systems

Phone: 613-521-9229







