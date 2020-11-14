COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, Nov. 14

The province's revised COVID-19 pandemic visitor and compassionate ground visitation protocol is expected to come into effect next week, and will apply both to public and private facilities on P.E.I.

The province has further eased restrictions at long-term care homes in the province. Residents may now receive unscheduled visits in their rooms.

Sunday is last day to get Food Island Gift Cards at a 20 per cent discount,.

During the first day of the fall sitting of the legislature Thursday, opposition MLAs were after the government to explain why the psychiatric ward at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital was closed for so long, waiting for COVID-19 patients who never came.

The annual P.E.I. Crafts Council Christmas fair is being held this weekend at the P.E.I. Convention Centre.

There are four active cases in the province. P.E.I. has seen a total of 68 cases, with no deaths and no hospitalizations.

