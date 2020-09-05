COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, Sept. 5

A new case of COVID-19 has been identified on Prince Edward Island, bringing the active case count to three and the total number of reported cases since the pandemic began to 47.

The latest case, a male in his late teens who arrived to P.E.I. following international travel, was announced Friday after two other cases of COVID-19 were confirmed during routine testing of self-isolating essential workers. The workers had travelled to the province from another country.

Education officials held meetings this week with every school bus driver on P.E.I. to go over the new protocols as schools ready to reopen to students.

With classes resuming on P.E.I. next week, numbers at Island daycares are expected to rise with more parents heading back to work and needing child care again.

Music lessons have been moving off Facetime and Zoom over the summer for students with the P.E.I. Registered Music Teachers Association.

Curl P.E.I. says an operational plan is in place for a return to play this fall.

The Canada Revenue Agency says people who applied for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) this month should have received their money by Friday.

The P.E.I. economy is getting back to creating full-time jobs in August, according to data from Statistics Canada released Friday.

It's the last weekend before school starts. Here are five things to do.

