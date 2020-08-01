COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, Aug. 1

A 92 year-old great-great grandmother in Rustico has used the pandemic to knit more than 60 sets of mitts and hats to be given to newborns at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Varsity athletes say they are feeling uncertain about leaving P.E.I. to head back to U.S. schools.

The Bideford Parsonage Museum is taking its weekly evening literary program featuring the stories of Lucy Maud Montgomery online this summer.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison told CBC News: Compass some details around how the Canadian Premier League will operate on P.E.I., from a public health perspective.

Echoing what Tourism Minister Matthew MacKay had said Thursday, Morrison said players will take chartered flights to the province and won't be interacting with Islanders at all.

New Brunswick is expanding its travel bubble into two Quebec border communities starting today. Visitors from those border regions in the north of the province will pre-register for day trips only.

"We have some really solid safeguards in place," said N.B. Premier Blaine Higgs.

The Island has no active cases of COVID-19, with the province reporting that all 36 cases have recovered.

The next scheduled public health briefing is Tuesday, Aug. 4.

