COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, Oct. 25

More than 15 per cent of eligible voters cast their ballots in the first advance poll for the Charlottetown-Winsloe byelection Saturday.

An additional 5.65 per cent voted by mail-in ballot, according to Elections P.E.I.

A new COVID-19 testing site will open Monday at the Montague Legion on Monday. It will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. until noon.

The Charlottetown Islanders played their first two home games of the season at the Eastlink this weekend, with a limited number of fans in the seats and public health measures in place. The Islanders won both games — Friday against Saint John and Saturday against Moncton — to improve their record to 6-1.

The Charlottetown Film Festival is one of the COVID-19-friendly events happening this weekend.

There have been 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. Of those, 63 cases are now considered recovered.

There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

