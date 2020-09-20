COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, Sept. 20

The Downtown Farmers' Market will have pumpkins and fall bouquets for sale Sunday along with its regular fare. The outdoor market on Queen Street in Charlottetown has been operating with public health guidelines in place due to COVID-19. It's open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Forge FC won the Canadian Premier League title for the second straight year Saturday, defeating HFX Wanderers FC 2-0 on second-half goals by Alexander Achinioti-Jonsson and Maxim Tissot in the Island Games final.

Summerside director Susan Rodgers has spent the last several years creating Still the Water, and for a limited time you can watch the film online as part of the FIN Atlantic International Film Festival. It's just one fun thing to do this weekend.

P.E.I.'s provincial nominee program is picking up speed again after languishing during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 57 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations, and one currently considered active.

